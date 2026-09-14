UNC Claims Immunity From Law School Grad's Lockout Suit
By Rose Krebs ( September 14, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and university officials have cited immunity defenses in urging a federal court to toss a former law school student's complaint alleging they initiated an unconstitutional disciplinary process after criminal charges stemming from "Cop City" protests in Atlanta were filed against the student....
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