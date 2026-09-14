9th Circ. Says Hyundai, Kia Parent Cos. Can't Slip Theft MDL

By Craig Clough ( September 14, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday found that a district court wrongly dismissed insurers' claims against the Korea-based parent companies of Kia and Hyundai alleging their vehicles were susceptible to theft, saying the lower court must conduct further analysis to determine if it can exercise personal jurisdiction over them....
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