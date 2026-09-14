Mobileum Ex-CFO Seeks More Than $2M In Legal Fees

By Jarek Rutz ( September 14, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Former Mobileum Inc. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Warner has sued the company in the Delaware Chancery Court, seeking more than $2 million in legal fees tied to a federal criminal case and accusing Mobileum of reversing its position after repeatedly recognizing his right to have those expenses advanced....
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