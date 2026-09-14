5th Circ. Won't Hear 'My 600-lb Life' Reality Show Dispute

By Hope Patti ( September 14, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit refused to entertain legal questions about whether "My 600-lb Life" counts as reality television in a dispute over coverage for underlying suits brought by the show's participants, saying in a published opinion Monday that the show's producers forfeited the argument on appeal....
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