Alaska Judge Defers To Army Corps In Gold Mine Permit Row
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 15, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge has told tribal and environmental groups that they failed to show the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improperly approved a Clean Water Act permit allowing JT Mining Inc. to develop access to a mineral exploration site on privately owned land in Lake Clark National Park....
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