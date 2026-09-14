AT&T's $1.75M Class Deal Gets Final OK In Missed Break Suit

By Rachel Riley ( September 14, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge gave the final green light on Friday to a $1.75 million class action settlement to end claims that AT&T and its affiliates shortchanged Evergreen State workers on compensation for missed breaks, while granting class counsel's request for one-third of the settlement fund in legal fees....
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