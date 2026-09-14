Kennedy Center Says Only Trump Name Can Avert Bankruptcy
By Vince Sullivan ( September 14, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The board of trustees of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts intends to vote Tuesday on a pair of resolutions that say the facility is facing bankruptcy "within weeks" without fundraising efforts from President Donald J. Trump, which the documents say would probably only come if the center reapplies his name to the building....
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