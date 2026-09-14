Under Armour Can't Duck Suit Alleging Massive Data Breach

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 14, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has denied Under Armour's bid to nix a proposed class action alleging a November data breach leaked the personal information of more than 72 million of its consumers and employees, saying the plaintiffs sufficiently claimed the breach caused them harm such as identity theft....
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