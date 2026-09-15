Ex-Fintech CEO Must Face Investors' Market Manipulation Suit
By Katryna Perera ( September 15, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ruled the former CEO of Future FinTech Group must face investor claims that he manipulated the company's share price to create an illusion of market demand after the company's failed reinvention from selling fruit juice to blockchain e-commerce....
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