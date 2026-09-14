Judge Calls DeSantis' Recusal Bid 'Rank Judge Shopping'
By Carolina Bolado ( September 14, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Monday accused Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials of "rank judge shopping" and refused to recuse himself from the Council for American-Islamic Relations' suit challenging legislation that allowed DeSantis to designate the Muslim civil rights nonprofit as a "terrorist organization."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.