Ex-Funko Exec To Pay SEC $1M In Insider Trading Case
By Katryna Perera ( September 14, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached a $1 million insider trading settlement Monday with a former Funko Inc. executive who allegedly sold his shares after learning that the toymaker's CEO was planning to step down....
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