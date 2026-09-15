Salesforce Must Face Claims Over Customer Data Breach

By Corey Rothauser ( September 15, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has largely denied Salesforce's bid to dismiss a proposed class action alleging security weaknesses in its cloud platform allowed hackers to steal the personal information of customers and employees of Allianz, Farmers Group and TransUnion....
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