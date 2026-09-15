Judge Halts 'Catastrophic' Fixed-Term Student Visa Rule

By Chris Villani ( September 15, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Monday blocked a Trump administration rule that would have imposed restrictions on foreign student visas, finding that the federal government's purported justification for the sweeping new rules is weak and "borders on the absurd."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.