Albertsons Owes $2.2B For Opioids, Wash. Says As Trial Ends

By Ben Adlin ( September 14, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Albertsons should pay $2.2 billion to address opioid-related harms in Washington, attorneys for the state argued at the close of a two-month bench trial Monday in contending that the pharmacy failed for years to appropriately identify and review suspicious prescriptions that fueled the state's overdose crisis....
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