Justices Told To Leave Global Copyright Ruling Intact

By Elliot Weld ( September 15, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana songwriter has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to touch a ruling that allowed him to recover worldwide rights to the 1960s hit song "Double Shot (Of My Baby's Love)," saying a group of music companies had rushed the issue to the justices when only a single circuit court had weighed in....
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