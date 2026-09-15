Molina Escapes Investor Action Over Guidance Cuts, For Now

By Katryna Perera ( September 15, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Health insurance provider Molina Healthcare and two of its executives have, for now, escaped a shareholder suit accusing them of misleading investors about medical costs and internal controls before the company repeatedly slashed its 2025 earnings guidance, with a California federal judge finding that none of the suit's challenged statements are actionable....
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