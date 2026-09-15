Talc Co. Barretts' Creditors Again Call For End Of Its Ch. 11

By Clara Geoghegan ( September 15, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors committee in the Chapter 11 case of Barretts Minerals has accused the former talc supplier's parent of not delivering on its promises to fund the proceeding, asserting that this has left the debtor administratively insolvent and its three-year-old bankruptcy in need of dismissal....
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