Workers Want Investment Bank Pay Suit To Go On

By Benjamin Morse ( September 15, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An investment-banking enterprise and two managing directors are asking a Texas federal judge to resolve factual questions about workers' exempt status too early in the case, the employees argued, pushing the judge to keep their wage suit alive....
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