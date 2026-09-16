80 Hospitals End Suit Over Now Vacated HHS Payment Rule
By Matthew Santoni ( September 16, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A group of 80 hospitals has voluntarily ended a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over denied Medicare payment appeals after the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated a 2023 rule affecting how those payments were calculated....
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