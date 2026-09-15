Ex-Dem Rep. Gets Time Served In Benefits Fraud Scheme
By David Aaro ( September 15, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Former Georgia state Rep. Dexter Sharper has been sentenced to time served by a federal judge who also ordered him to pay back thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits he lied to collect during the coronavirus pandemic....
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