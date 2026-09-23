Matrix Chambers Adds 3 International Law Team Members

By Joyce Hanson ( September 23, 2026, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Matrix Chambers has welcomed three members to its international law team, saying the newcomers bring expertise in the public and private spheres and in practices that include representation of senior government officials and cases involving crime, extradition and human rights....
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