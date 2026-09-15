Walmart, Retail Groups Doubt Value Of $200B Swipe Fee Deal

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 15, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Major retail trade associations and Walmart are objecting to a $200 billion settlement over Visa and Mastercard swipe fees in New York federal court, saying the court should decertify the class or at least allow opt-outs so merchants can preserve "valuable claims that class counsel are trading away for nothing."...
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