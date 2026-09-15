Springsteen Beats Compensation Suit Over Album Cover
By Elliot Weld ( September 15, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Tuesday affirmed an order dismissing a suit from the estate of a classic car collector against Bruce Springsteen over compensation from use of a 1967 Pontiac GTO on an album cover, saying it was "abundantly clear" that all elements of hearsay were present to sink the case's only evidence against the musician....
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