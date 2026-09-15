Empery Digital Loses Bid To Appeal Proxy Fight Ruling In Del.

By Jarek Rutz ( September 15, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has refused to let digital asset company Empery immediately appeal a ruling requiring it to put an activist investor's director slate on the ballot, finding the post-trial decision did not raise a novel legal issue warranting review before final judgment in the case....
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