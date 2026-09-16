4th Circ. Doubts Standing In $9B Lockheed Pension Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 16, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit appeared open Wednesday to shutting down retirees' challenge to a $9 billion Lockheed Martin pension risk transfer, with judges voicing doubt about a Maryland judge's holding that ex-Lockheed workers had the standing needed to keep their case in court....
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