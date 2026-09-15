Lender Alleges Housing Official Ran $2.4M Ponzi Scheme

By Aaron Keller ( September 15, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment firm has accused the former executive director of a Connecticut town's housing authority of operating a Ponzi scheme that caused a $2.4 million loan to "vanish," alleging he and an associate made fraudulent assurances about proposed bonds, account balances, property values and other financing....
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