4th Circ. Unsure How To Weigh NC Ban On Ballot Selfies

By Hayley Fowler ( September 15, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit judge on Tuesday said a voter and the North Carolina State Board of Elections are arguing a tale of two cases in a free speech fight over the Tar Heel state's ban on ballot selfies, saying neither side appears to be in agreement about what level of judicial review to use....
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