Workers Look To Lock In Sweeping Workday AI Bias Class

By Patrick Hoff ( September 15, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A group of rejected job applicants asked a California federal court to grant class status to their lawsuit alleging Workday's artificial intelligence tools discriminated against workers because of their age, sex, disability and race, arguing the expense and complexity of the case would make individual litigation unrealistic....
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