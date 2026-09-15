DC Judge Blocks 2nd Trump Naming Effort At Kennedy Center

By Jared Foretek ( September 15, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge rejected the Kennedy Center's latest effort to put President Donald Trump's name on the building's facade Tuesday, saying yet again that the performing arts center's board can't memorialize anyone but John F. Kennedy at the facility without Congress' say-so....
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