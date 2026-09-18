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Expert Analysis

How Bifurcation And Verdict Forms Can Sway Jury Outcomes

By Clint Townson ( September 18, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 7, in Alrabadi v. Three Amigos Restaurant Group LLC in the Eighth District Court of Nevada, a jury awarded $56.5 million to a U.S. Navy veteran after he suffered a traumatic brain injury during a brawl outside of a Las Vegas strip club.[1]...

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