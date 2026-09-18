Resetting For Success After Corporate Litigation Loses Focus

By Jonathan Morris ( September 18, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The economics of corporate litigation are moving in two directions at once: Adverse outcomes are becoming more expensive and harder to predict, while institutional clients are imposing greater discipline on how legal work is staffed and performed....
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