Zillow Must Arbitrate MLS Claims, Compass Claims Paused
By Matthew Perlman ( September 16, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court has refused Zillow's request for an injunction in its case accusing a Chicago-area multiple listing service of working with Compass to block access to home listings and sent the claims against the MLS to arbitration....
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