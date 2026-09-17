StraightPath-Linked Stockbroker Gets 4.5 Years For Fraud

By Pete Brush ( September 17, 2026, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sentenced a former Long Island stockbroker to 4.5 years in prison, after he admitted duping investors as he and others hawked nearly $200 million of pre-initial public offering shares, including for fraud-ridden vendor StraightPath....
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