House Clears Russia Sanctions Bill With New Tariff Powers

By Dylan Moroses ( September 16, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Wednesday that would enhance President Donald Trump's economic tools to pressure Russia and Iran, including new tariff authorities to impose duties on imports from countries found to economically support Russia, sending the bill to his desk....
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