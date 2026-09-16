Vanguard Trims But Can't Shake Users' Data Tracking Suit

By Craig Clough ( September 16, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge tossed federal wiretapping and California invasion of privacy claims brought against investment management company Vanguard in a user class action over third-party tracking and sharing of data, but allowed the plaintiffs to amend the suit while keeping a state-based wiretapping claim alive. ...
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