Ocwen, Banks Settle Whistleblowers' Foreclosure Fraud Suit
By Gina Kim ( September 16, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp. and various major banks told a Texas federal judge Tuesday they've settled a whistleblower action claiming Ocwen made false representations to the government under the Treasury Department's Home Affordable Modification Program when providing loan modifications for borrowers and wrongly procured incentive payments for itself....
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