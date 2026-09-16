EOFlow Says Fed. Circ. Right To Ax $59M Trade Secret Verdict

By Adam Lidgett ( September 16, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- EOFlow Co. Ltd. says the Federal Circuit shouldn't rethink a panel's decision allowing it to escape a $59.4 million trade secret judgment, saying insulin product developer Insulet Corp. is trying to dress up factual disputes as issues needing the full court's attention....
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