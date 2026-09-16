Split Conn. High Court Won't Shield Yale Accuser's Name

By Aaron Keller ( September 16, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- In a 4-3 opinion Wednesday, the Connecticut Supreme Court said a trial judge correctly dismissed a sexual assault accuser's emergency 2024 request to remove her name from transcripts in the long-closed criminal prosecution of former Yale student Saifullah Khan, ruling the trial court lost jurisdiction after a jury's 2018 acquittal....
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