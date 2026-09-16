9th Circ. Greenlights Blocking Kalshi Contracts On Tribal Land

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 16, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday reversed an order denying California tribes' request for a preliminary injunction seeking to block Kalshi and Robinhood from offering sports-event contracts on tribal lands, finding the tribes will likely win their Indian Gaming Regulatory Act claims, and "this is the 'stuff' of sports betting."...
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