Target Beats NY Warehouse Walking-Time Wage Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( September 16, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Target won't have to face a proposed class action accusing it of shorting warehouse workers for time spent walking to and from their time clocks, after a New York federal judge found Wednesday that state wage law incorporates federal restrictions that make the pre- and post-shift travel noncompensable....
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