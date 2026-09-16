Calif. AI Law Requires Ads To Disclose 'Synthetic Performers'
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 16, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Advertisements shown in California that feature artificial intelligence-generated actors must explicitly disclose that such "synthetic performers" were used under a new SAG-AFTRA-backed bill that California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday....
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