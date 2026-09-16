AP Sues Courts Over Rule Blocking Habeas Records Access

By Jared Foretek ( September 16, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Associated Press, in a new lawsuit, is fighting the federal courts for digital access to habeas filings, arguing that a rule curtailing electronic access to the records is unconstitutional and has hampered coverage of the tens of thousands of such cases filed since President Donald Trump's second term began....
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