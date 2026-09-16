Senate Committee OKs Free Speech Bill Despite AI Worries

By Nadia Dreid ( September 16, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill aimed at preventing the government from leaning on media companies to suppress the speech of third parties made it through committee Wednesday morning, but not until the leadership of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee went head-to-head with each other on the matter....
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