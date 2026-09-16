Texas Justices Press Mall Owner On Mass Shooting Liability

By Spencer Brewer ( September 16, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court justices wanted the owner of an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, that saw a devastating mass shooting to explain why a case brought by the victims should be tossed, saying Wednesday that dismissal might remove incentives for businesses to protect customers....
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