Contractor, Defense Agency Reach Ch. 11 Claim Setoff Deal
By Vince Sullivan ( September 16, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt government defense contractor Noble Supply & Logistics LLC reached a short-term deal with the Defense Logistics Agency on Wednesday in Delaware court that will allow for the agency to make contractual payments to the debtor as it pursues a Chapter 11 asset sale....
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