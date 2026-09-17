Judge Nixes Workers' Bid To Halt IRS Withholding Rules

By Zak Kostro ( September 17, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed two workers' claims that the Internal Revenue Service's income tax withholding regulations resulted in employers overdeducting taxes from their employees' paychecks, finding that federal law bars the workers' bid to prevent tax collection....
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