AT&T Seeks To End Biz Landline Service In 34 States, DC

By Nadia Dreid ( September 17, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- AT&T is continuing its quest to end legacy copper line service across the United States, this time asking the Federal Communications Commission for permission to end traditional phone service for businesses in 34 states and Washington, D.C....
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