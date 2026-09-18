Investors Wary Of State Shareholder Proposal Retrenchment

By Jessica Corso ( September 18, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission preparing to give oversight of shareholder proposals back to the states, investor advocates say they fear a "race to the bottom" as legislatures in Delaware, Texas and elsewhere have to decide for the first time in 80 years how to address the issue....
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