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Bungled Injury Settlement Cost Insurer $3.7M, NC Suit Says

By Hayley Fowler ( September 18, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An insurer says a third-party claims administrator owes $3.7 million for an underlying personal injury settlement after the administrator allegedly failed to tender a settlement offer in time that would have been within the insured's policy limits....

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