Banks Should Stay Disciplined As OCC, FDIC Ease Oversight

By Cristina Diaz, Carlton Greene and Anand Sithian ( September 23, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 27, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. jointly issued a final rule that, for the first time, gives the term "unsafe or unsound practice" a binding regulatory definition.[1] With it came a uniform standard for matters requiring attention, also known as MRAs, and revised OCC examination manuals.[2]...
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